Profar has missed three straight games due to tightness in his groin, but he could return to action Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Profar got off to a bit of a late start this spring after visa issues delayed his arrival at camp, and he has logged only seven at-bats overall due to that issue and the subsequent groin injury. However, it appears that the 28-year-old is about ready to return to action, which should give him enough time to shake any rust by Opening Day, assuming he has no further setbacks.