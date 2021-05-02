Profar homered in his lone at-bat during Saturday's 6-2 victory versus San Francisco.
Profar came into the game to play left field as part of a double switch in the top of the eighth inning. The move paid dividends quickly as Profar led off the bottom of the frame with his first long ball of the season. Though he is batting a modest .253 so far in 2021, Profar has knocked in 10 runs, stolen five bases and registered a strong 15:17 K:BB across 105 plate appearances.
