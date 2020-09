Profar went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a victory over the Angels on Wednesday.

San Diego was held scoreless for the first three innings of the contest before Profar put the team on the board with a two-run homer to right field in the fourth frame. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3. The productive performance extended Profar's hitting streak to five games. Over that stretch, he is hitting .600 (9-for-25) with a pair of homers and six RBI.