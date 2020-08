Profar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Profar was on base when Manny Machado launched a grand slam as part of a five-run third inning, and he drove in a run of his own with a solo shot to right field in the fifth. The multi-hit game was the second in three days for Profar, who is trying to dig out of an early-season hole. Despite the recent run of strong performances, Profar is slashing only .163/.305/.286 on the campaign.