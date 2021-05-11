The Padres placed Profar on the injured list Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.
The utility player's return date will depend his COVID-19 test results. Profar is hitting just .234 on the season in 107 at-bats. Fernando Tatis and Jorge Mateo were also placed on the injured list for the same reason.
