Profar (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Profar was removed for a pinch runner late in Friday's game due issues with his knee. Considering he's dealt with an injury to his left knee recently, his removal could be precautionary. However, Tyler Wade will fill left field Saturday.
