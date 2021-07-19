Profar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

Profar drew the start Sunday after he had come off the bench in each of the last seven contests, and he blasted a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has now gone just 2-for-15 with a solo home run, a stolen base, three walks and four strikeouts across his last 10 appearances.