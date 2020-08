Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Profar kept the Rangers in the game by evening the score at 1-1 with a solo home run off Lance Lynn in the third inning. The long ball was the fourth of the year for the 27-year-old, who is averaging .205/.303/.372 with 15 runs scored and nine RBI.