Profar agreed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract with the Padres on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Profar was dealt to San Diego earlier in the day, and the Padres were almost immediately willing to pay the utility man. He spent the 2019 season with Oakland, where he slashed .218/.301/410 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI and nine stolen bases over 139 games.

