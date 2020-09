Profar went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Monday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Profar picked up a stolen base in the seventh inning, but his biggest moment was a walkoff double in the ninth that scored pinch runner Jorge Mateo from first base. The 27-year-old Profar is slashing .233/.308/.388 with six homers, four stolen bases, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored in 40 games this season.