Profar went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

The Padres made life miserable for Omar Narvaez by going 6-for-6 on steal attempts during the game, allowing them to rack up offense despite only five hits and zero homers on the night. Profar's swipe was his eighth of the year and third in eight games since returning from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, a stretch during which he's slashing .333/.412/.400.