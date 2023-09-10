Profar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Saturday in a loss to the Astros.

Profar signed a minor-league contract to return to the Padres organization Sept. 1 and got called up to the big club Friday. He made the start at first base one day later and gave the Padres their first lead in the fourth inning with his two-run blast to right field. He ended the contest as one of two San Diego players with multiple hits, though his contributions weren't enough to carry the team to a win. Profar could be in the mix to get starts at first base down the stretch -- Garrett Cooper and Matt Carpenter have been splitting time there of late with Jake Cronenworth (wrist) and Ji-Man Choi (ankle) potentially out for the season.