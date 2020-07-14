Profar played left field during part of an intrasquad game Sunday, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The appearance in left field was the second in as many days for Profar, the team's anticipated starter at second base. Manager Jayce Tingler labeled the defensive placement as a consequence of the uncertainty of the coming season, suggesting that it's important to prepare for situations in which players sit due to injury or illness. Profar has logged 38 appearances in left field over the course of his career and played the position seven times last season.
