Padres' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 28, 2020
at
5:04 pm ET 1 min read
Profar is out of the lineup Friday at Colorado.
Profar will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games after starting the previous eight games in left field. He has two hits in his past 18 at-bats. Jorge Mateo will take over in left Friday for the Friars.
