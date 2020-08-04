site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Profar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Profar hits the bench for just the second time this season. Greg Garcia will handle second base in his absence.
