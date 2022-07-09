Profar was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday.
Profar sustained a concussion and a neck strain during Thursday's win over the Giants and had to be carted off the field, so his move to the IL was expected. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Brent Rooker was recalled Friday to provide additional depth in the outfield.
