Profar went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-7 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Profar knocked in Manny Machado with an RBI single in the fourth inning. The second baseman would add to the offense with a two-run blast in the sixth off Giants relieved Caleb Baragar. Profar also picked up his second stolen base of the season in the contest. Through six games this season, the 27-year-old has a homer, five runs scored, three RBI and two steals.