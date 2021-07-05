Profar went 4-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 11-1 victory versus Philadelphia.
Each of Profar's hits were singles, and his final base knock was cashed in on a Webster Rivas home run. The four-hit performance tied a career best for Profar, who has been on a tear at the plate of late. He has gone 8-for-13 with three doubles and three RBI over his past four games.
