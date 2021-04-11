Profar went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's victory over Texas.
Profar started in right field for the first time this season after logging time in left field and at first base prior to Saturday. The utility man came through with his second multi-hit game of the campaign and extended his modest hit streak to three games. Profar is slashing .346/.387/.423 on the season and has registered a standout 6.5 percent strikeout rate in the early going.
