Profar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI single in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Profar also got aboard with a hit-by-pitch in the third inning and promptly stole second base, but he didn't come around to score. In the 11th, he added an RBI single to give the Padres a two-run lead at the time. The steal was Profar's sixth of the year to go with seven homers, 25 RBI and 26 runs scored in 51 contests.