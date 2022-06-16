Profar went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 19-5 win over the Cubs.

After taking a seat in Tuesday's 12-5 win, Profar was back in the lineup as the Padres' leadoff man Wednesday and did his part to keep the offense humming. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Profar will start in left field and set the table for the Padres once again in Thursday's series finale as the Friars look to put up another crooked number of the scoreboard. Dating back to the start of June, Profar is slashing a magnificent .317/.388/.500 with a home run, 18 runs and 11 RBI in 15 games.