Profar went 1-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Profar actually reached base twice in this one, but one of those instances came because of a fielder's choice. His triple came on a bloop into shallow right that was misplayed by two Giants outfielders, and Profar was able to use his speed to turn it into a fluky triple. He should continue to see time in left field until Trent Grisham (hamstring) is able to return from the injured list -- which could happen quite soon.