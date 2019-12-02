Padres' Jurickson Profar: Sent to San Diego
Profar was traded from Oakland to San Diego in exchange for Austin Allen on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Profar failed to build on his breakout 2018 campaign, hitting just .218/.301/.410 last season, and was likely to be non-tendered. He'll compete for at-bats in the infield in San Diego, where opportunities should be available after the recent trade of Luis Urias to the Brewers. The move opens up playing time for Sheldon Neuse and Franklin Barreto in Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...