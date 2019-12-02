Profar was traded from Oakland to San Diego in exchange for Austin Allen on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Profar failed to build on his breakout 2018 campaign, hitting just .218/.301/.410 last season, and was likely to be non-tendered. He'll compete for at-bats in the infield in San Diego, where opportunities should be available after the recent trade of Luis Urias to the Brewers. The move opens up playing time for Sheldon Neuse and Franklin Barreto in Oakland.