site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-jurickson-profar-sitting-for-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Sitting for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Profar is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Profar has started eight straight games for the Padres, going 5-for-27 with two home runs and a 3:4 BB:K during that span. Josh Naylor is manning left field and hitting eighth Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read