Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Profar's move to the bench ends a streak of seven straight starts, during which he went 8-for-24 with a solo home run and three additional runs. Though he's still batting under .200 for the season and has seemingly been supplanted by Jake Cronenworth as the primary second baseman, Profar still looks to have a fairly clear path to playing time in the corner outfield, especially while Wil Myers is tending to a back injury.