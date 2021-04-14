Profar went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Profar managed to get on base three times for the third time this season. He got an RBI walk in the first, then later walked again in the fifth and reached on an infield single in the seventh and stole his second base of the year. The 28-year-old is slashing .278/.378/.333 with just three RBI and five runs scored through 12 games. He's maintained pretty solid discipline at the plate with a 7:4 BB:K but otherwise has stayed pretty quiet in terms of his overall production at the plate.