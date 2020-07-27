Profar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Profar got aboard with a walk in the fourth inning and added a stolen base, but couldn't come around to score. The 27-year-old has drawn four walks in 12 plate appearance to start this season, an improvement on his .301 OBP from 2019 with the Athletics. He's the everyday starter at second base to start the year.