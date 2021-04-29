Profar went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored twice in Wednesday's 12-3 win over Arizona.

Profar singled and scored in the fifth inning, then crossed the plate again in the eighth after leading off the frame with another single and subsequently swiping second. The 28-year-old is slashing .244/.354/.305 this season and is tied for fifth in the league with five steals. Profar figures to get plenty of chances to rack up stolen bases for a Padres team that leads MLB in thefts by a wide margin.