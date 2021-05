Profar went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI in Friday's 16-1 rout of Seattle.

Profar slotted second in the lineup while starting in right field for San Diego in the easy win. He knocked in a run with a single in the fifth inning and subsequently came around to score his third run of the game. He has gone 6-for-15 (.400 average) with five runs and a stolen base since returning from the injured list May 17.