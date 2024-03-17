Profar traveled with San Diego on the team's trip to Korea despite dealing with a sprained right ankle, per MLB.com.

Profar was injured in the Padres' final Cactus League game Wednesday when he pulled up while rounding first base. Manager Mike Shildt indicated after the contest that Profar suffered a mild right ankle sprain but that doctors believed he would be "just fine." Shildt also said that the veteran outfielder would make the trip to Korea for San Diego's season-opening two game set versus the Dodgers, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to play by the first contest Wednesday. Profar is slated to open the campaign as the Padres' starting left fielder, but if he's unable to play right away, Jose Azocar could step in as his replacement.