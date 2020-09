Profar went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

Profar produced an RBI single in both contests. In the nightcap, he stole his fifth base of the season after a third-inning walk. In the fifth, he also came around to score on a Manny Machado single. Profar is up to 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and six home runs while slashing .254/.329/.401 through 45 games this season.