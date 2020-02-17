Profar is expected to take reps exclusively at second base during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though manager Jayce Tingler did not leave out the possibility of Profar playing different positions, if needed, throughout the season, he suggested that the 26-year-old will benefit by working solely at the keystone during spring training. The decision makes sense given Profar's defensive struggles last season and the Padres' pressing need for a consistent second baseman. Profar hit only .218 but swatted 20 home runs with Oakland in 2019.