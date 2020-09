Lange has been added to the Padres 60-man player player pool, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres took Lange with the 34th overall pick in this year's draft and now the right-hander will head to the teams alternate training site at the University of San Diego. He remains very unlikely to make it to the majors this season, although he should be able to garner some valuable experience over the next month.