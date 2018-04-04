Lopez will open the year with Low-A Fort Wayne as the youngest player in the Midwest League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Lopez, who turns 18 in May, earned this aggressive assignment with his glove -- many evaluators think he's among the best defensive shortstops in the minors. Obviously if Lopez projected to be an impact hitter, he would be a valued commodity in dynasty leagues, but he only hit .246/.291/.324 with an 80:17 K:BB in 303 plate appearances last year in the Northwest League. If he can make any progress as a hitter, Lopez will be worth rostering in deeper dynasty leagues.