Padres' Justin Lopez: Youngest player in Midwest League
Lopez will open the year with Low-A Fort Wayne as the youngest player in the Midwest League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Lopez, who turns 18 in May, earned this aggressive assignment with his glove -- many evaluators think he's among the best defensive shortstops in the minors. Obviously if Lopez projected to be an impact hitter, he would be a valued commodity in dynasty leagues, but he only hit .246/.291/.324 with an 80:17 K:BB in 303 plate appearances last year in the Northwest League. If he can make any progress as a hitter, Lopez will be worth rostering in deeper dynasty leagues.
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...