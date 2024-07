The Padres have selected Fountain with the 151st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A big-bodied prep third baseman who is listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Fountain is a power-over-hit prospect from Nebraska. There were mixed reports on the caliber of the hit tool, but power is his calling card, and there should be plenty of swing-and-miss in his game, even in a best-case scenario.