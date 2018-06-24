Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Back in majors
Makita was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Makita wasn't good during his time with the Padres earlier in the season, allowing a 6.55 ERA in 22 innings. His 23.7 percent strikeout rate and 7.5 percent walk rate were each perfectly adequate, but he allowed the lowest groundball rate (16.1 percent) among pitchers who had thrown at least 20 innings. His 80 mph fastball simply wasn't cutting it, but he'll get another chance to prove he can get big-league hitters out. Phil Maton was optioned in a corresponding move.
