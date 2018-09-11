Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Brought back to majors
Makita was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Triple-A El Paso was knocked out of the PCL playoffs over the weekend, prompting the Padres to promote Makita for the final few weeks of the season. The veteran reliever has split time between the majors and minors this season, struggling to a 6.10 ERA across 31 innings with the Padres but posting a more respectable 3.76 ERA across 26.1 innings with the Chihuahuas.
