Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Can't close Tuesday's win
Makita recorded two outs and was charged with a run on one hit and two walks before being pulled in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.
With the Padres holding a five-run lead heading into the ninth inning, Makita was called upon to close the deal and retired two of the first three batters before unraveling. He exited with a four-run lead and two runners on base before closer Brad Hand notched the final out of the game with a four-pitch strikeout. Despite suffering an epic blown save Saturday against the Brewers, Hand seemingly has plenty of security as the Padres' closer, so Makita shouldn't warrant much interest outside of NL-only leagues that count holds.
