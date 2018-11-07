Makita cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Makita was designated for assignment Friday but will remain with the organization for the time being after passing through waivers unclaimed. In 27 big-league appearances this past year, he logged a 5.40 ERA and 37:12 K:BB in 35 innings of relief.

