Makita was optioned back to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Makita served as the Padres' 26th man for their doubleheader against the Phillies on Sunday but did not get into either game. He has been disappointing in his debut season, posting a 7.09 ERA in 26.2 big-league innings. Expectations should be low if and when he returns to San Diego.

