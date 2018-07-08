Makita was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

The Padres brought Miguel Diaz up from Double-A San Antonio in a corresponding move to provide a fresh relief arm for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. Makita was one of four San Diego relievers who tossed 20 or more pitches in Saturday's 20-5 loss, with the right-hander surrendering the brunt of the damage. He worked two innings and gave up seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks, inflating his ERA to 7.09 over 23 appearances with San Diego.

