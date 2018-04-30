Makita was charged with five earned runs on six hits and two walks over one inning of relief in Sunday's 14-2 loss to the Mets.

Makita seemingly turned a corner after covering five scoreless, one-hit innings across his most recent three appearances entering the weekend, but he took a major step back in the three-game series with the Mets, who also scored a run against him in his appearance Friday. The submariner proved even more hittable Sunday, surrendering a pair of home runs in the eighth inning along with a parade of base hits. With 12 runs allowed through his first 14 frames in the big leagues, Makita has plummeted in the bullpen pecking order and may no longer be in the mix for regular setup work in front of closer Brad Hand.