Makita was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

In order to make room for Phil Hughes (back) and Kirby Yates (paternity) on the active roster, Makita and Robert Stock were optioned back to the minor-league level. Over 22 appearances with San Diego this year, Makita has logged a 5.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

