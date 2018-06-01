Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Optioned to Triple-A
Makita was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
He has a 6.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 22 innings (19 appearances) in the majors this season. The move needed to be made to clear a spot on the active roster for starter Walker Lockett.
