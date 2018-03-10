Makita picked up the save in Friday's spring training win over the White Sox. He allowed a hit and struck out two over an inning of work.

The 33-year-old submariner signed a two-year deal with the Padres this offseason. Makita's fastball sits in the low- to mid-80s to go along with a slow, looping curveball. The righty won't blow anyone away with that arsenal, but his funky submarine delivery messed with hitters' timings in Japan (1.91 ERA over last two season with the Seibu Lions). Makita has a bullpen job secured heading into the season, but he could work his way up the depth chart if he can prove himself against major-league hitters and become an asset for those in holds leagues this season.