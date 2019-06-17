Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Promoted to big leagues
Makita had his contract selected from Double-A Amarillo on Monday.
Makita made 27 relief appearances with the Padres a season ago, but he struggled to a 5.40 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 35 innings. After spending nearly the first half of the 2019 campaign at Double-A, he'll get another chance in the big leagues following Monday's flurry of moves.
