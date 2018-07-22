The Padres recalled Makita from Triple-A El Paso to serve as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Makita will provide the Padres with an extra arm out of the bullpen for the twin bill, but it's not expected that he'll stick around for the big club for long. The 33-year-old has struggled since coming over from Japan this winter, posting a 7.09 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 26.2 innings with San Diego.