Makita was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Makita was demoted Friday but makes a quick return to the majors with Jose Castillo heading to the disabled list with a hamstring strain. The 33-year-old Makita has a 5.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 22 outings with the Padres this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories