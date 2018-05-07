Makita was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

The Japanese reliever has had an eventful season with San Diego. While he has proven to be an effective reliever at times, he's also imploded a few times this season, ballooning his ERA to 6.75 on the season. He'll head down to the minors to get more experience against upper-level American hitters. Matt Strahm was activated from the disabled list to replace him in the Padres' bullpen.