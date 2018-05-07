Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Sent down to Triple-A
Makita was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
The Japanese reliever has had an eventful season with San Diego. While he has proven to be an effective reliever at times, he's also imploded a few times this season, ballooning his ERA to 6.75 on the season. He'll head down to the minors to get more experience against upper-level American hitters. Matt Strahm was activated from the disabled list to replace him in the Padres' bullpen.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...