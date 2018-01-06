Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Signs with Padres

Makita agreed to a two-year contract worth close to $4 million with San Diego, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

A 33-year-old right-handed sidearm reliever, Makita projects to work in in a middle relief role. He posted a 1.91 ERA in 108 outings over the last two seasons with the Seibu Lions in Japan.

